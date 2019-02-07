IMN: Hoodlums Planning To Attack El-Zakzaky Amidst Security Agents And Kill All Of Them

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi'ia sect, has raised the alarm over a fresh plot to assassinate its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, in detention.

IMN also debunked a media report that the movement had predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would lose election in major parts of the North.

Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference.

He explained that the movement got an intelligence report through a letter written by one Sanusi M. Galadima, Director of Internal Security, Office of National Security Adviser (NSA), addressed to the Inspector General of Police, on a planned attack by the group on detention facilities.

He said: “The public will please recall that on August 8, 2018, we received a report from an unidentified security agent, who exposed a plan by the Department of State Security Service to use hoodlums to kill Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) and his wife in the facility that they are being detained.

"According to the report, the hoodlums will attack Sheikh Zakzaky and all the soldiers and security agents escorting him to court or hospital and kill both the Sheikh and the security operatives.

"After the failure of the August 2018 plan, in January 2018, we received another report that the Office of the National Security Adviser is anchoring another plan to kill Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) in the facility that he is being detained, but this time around, they will blame it on the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H).”

Musa said the letter is aimed at changing the narratives by the government to kill their leader in disguise. He, however, told the international community to "hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible if anything terrible happens to El-Zakzaky".

"We will like to inform the public that the plan to attack detention facilities is the direct plan of the Tyrant Buhari-led administration and his security agents and anything that happens to Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), we are going to squarely hold Tyrant Buhari and the National Security Adviser responsible,” he added.

On the report that IMN predicted that Buhari would lose in major parts of the North, he said the report was a “misrepresentation of the issues raised", as he was quoted out of context.

He expressed the group’s determination that the group would continue with the protest to demand for the unconditional release of Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zinah.