Oshiomhole Prays For Atiku: May God Give Him Only 45,000 Votes

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday rendered an interesting prayer for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): May God give him only 45,000 votes.

Oshiomhole said this in Yola, capital of Adamawa State, where Atiku hails from, during his party's presidential campaign rally.

Oshiomhole described Atiku as a big man who helped himself while in power but forgot his people.

“You will ask him, as a big man, he has a lot of projects between 1999 and 2007. We have our list… he did a lot for himself,” Oshiomhole said.

“Between this period, he now has American University in Yola. He now has American University Club. He has Adama Beverages, he has Faro Waters, he has radios [sic] and television, he has agricultural-chemical company, he has printing press. He has several things for himself. But that’s him.

“Where are the Federal Government projects that Atiku helped to bring to the people of Adamawa State. He did a lot of himself but did nothing for the people. He constructed a borehole and brought it 6km to take water to his own family house, for his own use. He did not extend the water to his own neighbours.”

The former Edo Governor said the 2019 election is about character and integrity, which Atiku cannot boast of.

“This election is about character; leadership is about character; it’s about integrity; it’s about whether you believe in the people or you believe only in yourself,” he said.

“It’s whether you will use the instrument of government to improve the quality of life of the other man, or you will use the instrument of government to help yourself and your friends. In any case, he has already answered that he will help himself and his friends, and I don’t think you are all this friends.”

He maintained that Atiku hadn’t used his influence to advance the cause of the people, saying: “He has not used his influence to help the people of Adamawa State.

“The last time he had an interview with a young lady on NTA, I watched it. Atiku Abubakar said when he was Vice President, and thereafter, he empowered 45,000 people. Okay, if all he has done is to empower only 45,000 people, may God give him only 45,000 votes [at the polls] — because he has agreed he did not help any other person but those 45,000 people; they are only known to him, they are not known to the people of Adamawa State.”