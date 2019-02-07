Protest-Ready Students Wait Outside As Government Meets With ASUU Again

Students are also said to be mobilising at the venue of the meeting to protest any further delay in finding lasting resolutions to the strike.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2019

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and representatives of the Nigerian government are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting is to find resolution to the ongoing ASUU strike over better funding for universities.

Representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) are also present at the meeting.

Students are also said to be mobilising at the venue of the meeting to protest any further delay in finding lasting resolutions to the strike.

According to NANS, students have taken over both entrances to the venue.

The strike began in November 2018, and there have been series of back-and-forth deliberations between both parties on the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Govt, ASUU To Meet Over Strike Today
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ASUU Reaches Agreement With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Education 80% Of ASUU Members Vote For Continuation Of Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OFFICIAL : ASUU Strike Ends
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education 26,000 Applicants Vie For 1,500 Teaching Vacancies In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education LASG Will Not Upgrade Non-Teaching Staff To Teaching Staff — Ambode
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram After Monday’s Attacks, Adamawa Community Leaders Reveal ‘The Real Boko Haram'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Military Officers Will Now Enjoy VIP Treatment At Airports, Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six 'Barbaric' Men For 'Inserting' Pepper Into Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: 'You'll Go Back In Body Bags' — El-Rufai Threatens To Kill Foreigners Who Interfere With Nigeria's Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME European Union Answers el-Rufai: We Only Go To Countries That Invite Us
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Gov’s Convoy Attacked In Crowd Trouble At Buhari's Rally In Taraba
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos Restricts Movement On 18 Roads For Buhari's Presidential Rally
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Despite Public Outrage, el-Rufai Defends His Death Threat To Foreigners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Osinbajo Replies Aviation Professionals: Only Nigerian Pilots Fly Me
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections INEC: We've Not Changed Position On Rivers APC Candidates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad