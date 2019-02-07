Protest-Ready Students Wait Outside As Government Meets With ASUU Again

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and representatives of the Nigerian government are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting is to find resolution to the ongoing ASUU strike over better funding for universities.

Representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) are also present at the meeting.

Students are also said to be mobilising at the venue of the meeting to protest any further delay in finding lasting resolutions to the strike.

According to NANS, students have taken over both entrances to the venue.

The strike began in November 2018, and there have been series of back-and-forth deliberations between both parties on the matter.