VIDEO: ‘Don't Come Back' — INEC Tells Hundreds Of Ikorodu Residents Their PVCs Aren't Ready

Video of INEC Tells Hundreds Of Ikorodu Residents Their PVCs Aren&#039;t Ready INEC Tells Hundreds Of Ikorodu Residents Their PVCs Aren't Ready

Hundreds of Ikorodu residents were locked outside the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, as they came to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Many, however, left disappointed as the commission was unable to provide their PVCs.

Our correspondent who was at the commission in Ikorodu noted that many of the residents had arrived as early as 6:30am but didn’t get their PVCs.

As the crowd continued to swell, an INEC official who did not introduce himself, came out and told them that their PVCs were not ready.

People were not attended to until 10:30am, and the gate was locked. Afterwards, one official came out at 11:44am, told people to submit their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs), and appointed 10 card captains to assist him.

The INEC official (arrowed) at Ikorodu LGA on Thursday.

After a check on the system, it turned out many cards were not ready for collection. The INEC official resorted to attending to people on the fence, since the gate was locked. Three people who spoke to SaharaReporters said they registered in January, June, and July 2018, respectively, but were told their PVCs were not ready.

Another resident said he had registered since March 2018, and had been told the same thing since.

INEC has fixed Friday, February 8, 2019 as the deadline for collection.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a resident said: “The process is submit your Temporary Voter Card (TVC), then they will go inside to search for your PVC. Half of the people that are here at the centre have been told their PVCs are not ready. With no excuse, INEC officials just said it is not ready. A lot of people of have been there since 6:30am.

“Nearly half of the crowd at Ikorudu Local Government Area office were not able to get their PVCs. They were told it wasn't available and they should not come back tomorrow. However, some people have resolved to come tomorrow, since that’s the last day for collection.

“If it is not available tomorrow, that means they cannot vote. People were left under the sun, while INEC distributed available PVCs over the fence.”