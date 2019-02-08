AD Presidential Candidate Steps Down For Sowore, Promises To Support AAC With Four Million Votes

Prince Eniola Ojajuni, presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), has stepped down his presidential ambition for Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Ojajuni made his decision known while speaking with SaharaReporters, as while as via a press statement signed by him and his campaign team in Lagos on Thursday.

He said he dropped his ambition in order to collaborate with (AAC) so as to propel the country to greatness.

According to Ojajuni, given the alternatives available for Nigeria, the AAC presidential candidate will best serve the interest of Nigerians.

“I stepped down because we want to create alternatives for PDP and APC and also to encourage other political parties to join Omoyele Sowore, because he has what it takes to take Nigeria to glory and move the country forward, so as to bring the dignity of the country back,” he said.

Speaking further, Ojajuni assured AAC that 85 per cent of the party leaders are in support of his decision, as he made consultations before taking the decision.

“The party leaders are aware and they are fully in support of my decision. Alliance for Democracy (AD) is a well structured party; 85 per cent are with me and they are ready to back me up,2 he added.

Answering the question on whether there is a motive behind his adoption of AAC, he said there were a lot of factors considered such as the integrity and credibility of the candidate, as well as “the need to save Nigerians from the two corrupt political parties”.

He continued: “I’m not one of those youth that will support a party because of money. If I want money, I would have supported either APC or PDP. I can’t support those two parties because they are the ones that have looted the whole economy.

“It is only in Nigeria a 40-year-old man will still be living in his father’s house and lots of graduates are roaming the streets without jobs. The same set of leaders that have been ruling us for the past 60 years are still the ones ruling. How can someone who is 85 years old want to determine my life at 40?

“We are not desperate for money, position or power. We are just desperate to take Nigerians from poverty and to take this country back from the looters who have plundered the economy to dryness. I believe in the integrity of Omoyele Sowore and that the youth can do it.”

He assured AAC party of “over four million votes across the country” and urged the youth and Nigerians “not to commit a blunder by voting either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming election”.

“I’m assuring the party of over four million votes across the country. I now use this medium to urge every youth to come out on February 16 to support Omoyele Sowore, because I really believe in him and the party.”