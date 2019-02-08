BREAKING: Court Acquits Ladoja Of N4.7billion Fraud

“I examined 914 tendered documents forensically. The court found the defendants not guilty,” the Judge ruled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2019

Rashidi Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State, has been acquitted of a N4.7billion fraud case by Justice Mohammed Idris of Federal High Court, Lagos.

The case, which was filed in 2008, came to an end on Friday, with the former Governor cleared of the 11-count charge laid against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Idris claimed that the case was badly prosecuted and charges are full of contradictions.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Idris, reading the 250-page judgment, maintained that the EFCC could not prove a single ingredient in the 11-count charges.

“I examined 914 tendered documents forensically. The court found the defendants not guilty,” the Judge ruled.

Ladoja was accused of converting N1,932,940,032.48 belonging to Oyo State to his personal use through the Guaranty Trust Bank account of a company, Heritage Apartments Limited, despite allegedly knowing that it was proceeds of criminal activity.

He was also said to have removed £600,000 from the state coffers in 2007 and sent it to Bimpe Ladoja in London, as well as allegedly buying an armoured Land Cruiser jeep with N42million for himself using public funds.

The anti-graft agency also said he converted N728,600,000 and another N77,850,000 at different times in 2007, and allegedly transferred N77, 850,000 to Bistrum Investments, which he nominated to help him purchase a property named Quarter 361 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The alleged offence, EFCC said, contravenes sections 17(a) and18 (1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004, punishable under sections 14(1), 16(a) (b) and 18(2).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption After Initially Saying No, Ganduje Releases Sani Abacha Stadium For Atiku's Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders EFCC To Arrest Ex-NIA DG, Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDLEA Staff Ask Buhari To Sack Chairman 'Before He Truncates Your Presidential Ambition'
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Sues CCT Chairman, Asks Him To Recuse Himself From Trial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Saraki Couldn’t Proceed With Onnoghen Case At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Military Officers Will Now Enjoy VIP Treatment At Airports, Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six 'Barbaric' Men For 'Inserting' Pepper Into Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections LIVE: Vice Presidential Candidates Face Off At 'The People's Debate'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Olu Falae Quits Active Politics
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Monday’s Attacks, Adamawa Community Leaders Reveal ‘The Real Boko Haram'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy UNCOVERED: How NBET MD Marilyn Amobi 'Made Millions' From Fraudulent Multibillion-Naira Contracts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Extends Deadline For PVC Collection
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education IN FULL: The Speech With Which ASUU President Called Off The Strike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad