INEC Redeploys Akwa Ibom REC To Bayelsa

In the build-up to the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed Mike Igini, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, to Bayelsa State in the same capacity.

He is expected to supervise personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the state.

Upon his arrival in Bayelsa state, he is due to meet with key stakeholders in the state before the commencement of the elections.

Before his redeployment, Igini had restated his commitment to conducting free and fair elections in Akwa-Ibom State.

