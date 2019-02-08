INEC Redeploys Akwa Ibom REC To Bayelsa

He is expected to supervise personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2019

In the build-up to the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed Mike Igini, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, to Bayelsa State in the same capacity.

He is expected to supervise personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the state.  

Upon his arrival in Bayelsa state, he is due to meet with key stakeholders in the state before the commencement of the elections.  

Before his redeployment, Igini had restated his commitment to conducting free and fair elections in Akwa-Ibom State.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections LIVE: Vice Presidential Candidates Face Off At 'The People's Debate'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Olu Falae Quits Active Politics
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Oshiomhole Prays For Atiku: May God Give Him Only 45,000 Votes
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Unity Schools For Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Military Officers Will Now Enjoy VIP Treatment At Airports, Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram After Monday’s Attacks, Adamawa Community Leaders Reveal ‘The Real Boko Haram'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six 'Barbaric' Men For 'Inserting' Pepper Into Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections LIVE: Vice Presidential Candidates Face Off At 'The People's Debate'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Olu Falae Quits Active Politics
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education IN FULL: The Speech With Which ASUU President Called Off The Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ASUU Reaches Agreement With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole Prays For Atiku: May God Give Him Only 45,000 Votes
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Unity Schools For Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad