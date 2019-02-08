JUST IN: One Killed, Three Hospitalised As Thugs Attack SDP Campaign Train In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2019

Hoodlums have attacked the campaign train of Tajudeen Adefisoye, popularly known as ‘Small Alhaji’, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of Ifedore/Idanre Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

The hoodlums, numbering about six, ambushed the campaign vehicles in the convoy team of Adefisoye at Ipogun in Ifedore, on Friday.

They also attacked Isaac Kekereowo, the Director General of the Tajuden Adefisoye Campaign Organisation.

The armed thugs were suspected to be sponsored by Honourable Baderinwa Bamidele, popularly known as ‘Mr. White’, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters gathered that no fewer than three persons were shot, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was learnt that the thugs were armed with dangerous weapons as they unleashed terror on Adefisoye's supporters. One person later identified as Benjamin Falusi was shot dead, just as two campaign vehicles in the convoy were damaged and burnt by the hoodlums.

Oluyemi Fasipe, spokesman of the Tajudeen Adefisoye Campaign Organisation, confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Fasipe said the hoodlums ambushed the campaign team at Ipogun and unleashed terror on the occupants in the vehicle.

Benjamin Falusi, who was shot dead by the thugs during attack on the SDP supporters in Ipogun.

He said: "Yes, It is true. We were attacked by the thugs who suddenly ambushed us after the campaign train already visited seven communities in the area. We were making our way to Ipogun in the Idanre/Ifedore area, when the thugs attack our convoy, which was led by the Director General of the campaign organisation.

"They attacked our people and shot at people indiscriminately. Three persons were shot and one of them is dead already. The incident is highly unfortunate, but we are calling for investigation into the case and for the culprits to be brought to book by the Police.

"Luckily, Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye was unhurt and had to rush to the nearest police station at Ilara Mokin to report the incident.”

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the attack in a telephone interview with SaharaReporters.

Joseph disclosed that the SDP has been invited by the Police for interrogation over the attack on his convoy.

"We have already invited the man (Adefisoye) for interrogation and he would explain to us more about the attack on his vehicle. We have commenced investigation on the attacks on the convoy by the thugs and we shall bring those who perpetrated the act to book soon,” he said.

