No Plan To Postpone 2019 Elections, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the 2019 elections will go on as planned.

This comes in the face of pending legal issues from the primaries organised by political parties, and there had been indications that the commission may have to postpone some elections.

However, speaking on the probability of a postponement, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, noted that the commission had no plan for such.

Addressing a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, Yakubu insisted that the commission would not be swayed into postponing the elections.

His words: “Court cases arising from the conduct of congresses and primaries have risen to 640. INEC has been dragged to court 640 times; we have received 540 requests for a certified true copy of documents. We have received 186 petitions over the conduct of congresses and party primaries.

“It is the policy of INEC to obey court orders. People ask if the judgments from these courts are decided close to elections if INEC will postpone the elections. INEC will not postpone any elections but we will make contingency arrangements in case some of the orders come close to elections."

He also assured the stakeholders at the meeting that "INEC would never fail Nigerians".

