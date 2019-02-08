Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Igbos To Disregard IPOB And Vote Massively In 2019 Polls

The Southwest branch of the socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged the Igbo to shun the demand by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to boycott the forthcoming elections.

This was contained in a statement by Prince Erondu Uche, the group's spokesman, issued on Thursday.

According to Uche, marginalisation of the Igbo can only be "corrected" if the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are used "wisely".

The statement read: “After a critical analysis of the importance of the 2019 elections to the Igbo nation, the Southwest executive council of Ohanaeze (SWEC) decided to meet to ensure that all eligible Igbo indigenes, who have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), participate actively in the elections.

“The marginalisation and unfair treatment meted to Ndigbo since the civil war has gotten to the peak where even gods weep for Ndigbo. The Federal Government has mercilessly dealt with the Igbo all these years.

The only federal presence felt in Igbo land is that of law enforcement agents. The agitations going on in every part of the country is because of our leader’s failure to unite the country.

“This marginalisation and exclusion from power can only be corrected when we all use our PVCs wisely. IPOB’s call to boycott the elections is unacceptable and is targeted at increasing the sufferings of Ndigbo.

“We, therefore, call on the Igbo to disregard the call by IPOB to be disfranchised. Our failure to use our PVCs to decide who rules Nigeria will bring more sufferings to our people. We encourage all Igbo to vote in the elections.”

