Pregnant Woman Chokes, Another Woman Coughs Up Blood As Police Tear-Gas Lagosians Seeking PVCs

The order to teargas the residents was given by one officer, identified as Ifeanyi Ohuruzu. Children, pregnant women, physically-challenged persons, among others were affected by the smoke from the teargas canisters. Two people collapsed and were rushed to the hospital, while others sustained injuries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2019

A woman coughed up blood and collapsed, just as many people sustained injuries when officers attached to the Mobile Police (MOPOL) division of the Nigeria Police Force fired teargas canisters at residents of Ikorodu who came to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The incident occurred on Friday at the Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had earlier announced Friday as the deadline for the collection of PVCs. However, collection has subsequently been extended till Monday, February 11.

The order to teargas the residents was given by one officer, identified as Ifeanyi Ohuruzu.

Children, pregnant women, physically-challenged persons, among others were affected by the smoke from the teargas canisters.

    

Two people collapsed and were rushed to the hospital, while others sustained injuries.

A pregnant woman was one of those who developed a choking fit, while others were rushed away from the area.

Mrs Ademuwagun Olubunkola, who suffres from asthma, vomited blood during the teargas incident, spoke to SaharaReporters, saying: “What they did today was very bad, and thank God I didn’t die. In fact, I am not in the mood to talk right now. Speak with the man that saved me.”

Mr. Orisunmibare Babatola, the man who took care of some of those who sustained injuries, said there wasn't any violence to have warranted the policemen firing teargas canisters.

His words: “A mobile policeman took a drastic decision and all of a sudden, after the OP MESA left, my son was affected. They quickly rushed two babies to the hospital. Why did INEC ask us to come when they know our PVCs aren’t ready?”

When he was challenged by the residents on why he gave the order, Ohuruzu said: “There must be casualties in places like this."

The exercise continued after the incident; still, many residents are yet to get their PVCs.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: Vice Presidential Candidates Face Off At 'The People's Debate'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Extends Deadline For PVC Collection
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Unity Schools For Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomhole Prays For Atiku: May God Give Him Only 45,000 Votes
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Return Our Money Now Or Meet Us In Court, ACPN Tells Ezekwesili
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Military Officers Will Now Enjoy VIP Treatment At Airports, Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six 'Barbaric' Men For 'Inserting' Pepper Into Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections LIVE: Vice Presidential Candidates Face Off At 'The People's Debate'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Olu Falae Quits Active Politics
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Monday’s Attacks, Adamawa Community Leaders Reveal ‘The Real Boko Haram'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy UNCOVERED: How NBET MD Marilyn Amobi 'Made Millions' From Fraudulent Multibillion-Naira Contracts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Extends Deadline For PVC Collection
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education IN FULL: The Speech With Which ASUU President Called Off The Strike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad