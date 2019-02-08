Return Our Money Now Or Meet Us In Court, ACPN Tells Ezekwesili

We expect that she will respond at the appropriate time, but if she doesn’t, we may be compelled to go to court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2019

The crisis rocking the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) seems to have taken a fresh dimension as the party has told Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, its former presidential candidate, to return all campaign funds or risk legal action.

The party made this known through Mallam Ganiyu Galadima, its National Chairman, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “We wanted to know all the contents of the accounts and see the accounts, because, at the end of the day, it is not the presidential candidate that the Independent National Electoral Commission will hold responsible, but the party, and whatever any candidate generated for his or her campaign belongs to the party.

“We expect that she will respond at the appropriate time, but if she doesn’t, we may be compelled to go to court.”

He also claimed that from all indications, Ezekwesili lacked the capacity to contest a presidential election.

He added: “For somebody who wants to contest for the presidency, all you could generate for a period of three months was just N43million, and she spent everything. She did not disclose the sources of the fund and how much she generated.

“Look at Omoyele Sowore, he publicly disclosed on national TV recently that his campaign and the party had been able to generate N99million. In addition, he also told the world how the money could be traced.

“We expect that she will respond at the appropriate time, but if she doesn’t, we may be compelled to go to court to seek for order of Mandamus."

SaharaReporters, New York

