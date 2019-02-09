Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case

A Kaduna State High Court has issued an arrest warrant against Muhammed Isah, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Chairman.

The arrest warrant was issued on Friday during the hearing of the suit filed by Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

The CCB Chairman was held in contempt for failing to testify in Governor Nasir el-Rufai's asset declaration suit before Justice Mairo Mohammed.

El-Rufai had sued Today’s Publishing Company Limited, publishers of The Union newspapers, for publishing a false asset declaration of him.

In the continuation of the case, Today's Publishing Company, through its counsel, J.N. Egwuonwu (SAN), filed an application praying the court to subpoena the CCB Chairman to produce the assets declaration of el-Rufai in court.

The court, however, granted the prayer and issued the arrest warrant.

The order read: “You are hereby directed to arrest the said Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, and produce him before me.”

The court further called on all Police personnel and authorities to effect the arrest of the CCB Chairman.