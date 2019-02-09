Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case

The CCB Chairman was held in contempt for failing to testify in Governor Nasir el-Rufai's asset declaration suit before Justice Mairo Mohammed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2019

A Kaduna State High Court has issued an arrest warrant against Muhammed Isah, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Chairman.

The arrest warrant was issued on Friday during the hearing of the suit filed by Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

The CCB Chairman was held in contempt for failing to testify in Governor Nasir el-Rufai's asset declaration suit before Justice Mairo Mohammed.

El-Rufai had sued Today’s Publishing Company Limited, publishers of The Union newspapers, for publishing a false asset declaration of him.

In the continuation of the case, Today's Publishing Company, through its counsel, J.N. Egwuonwu (SAN), filed an application praying the court to subpoena the CCB Chairman to produce the assets declaration of el-Rufai in court.

The court, however, granted the prayer and issued the arrest warrant.

The order read: “You are hereby directed to arrest the said Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, and produce him before me.”

The court further called on all Police personnel and authorities to effect the arrest of the CCB Chairman.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'The Broom That Brings Doom' — Nigerians Attack Giant Broom Project In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Judgment Nullifying Rivers APC Primaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Writes Malami, Asks Him To Withdraw Onnoghen Case From CCT
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Energy UNCOVERED: How NBET MD Marilyn Amobi 'Made Millions' From Fraudulent Multibillion-Naira Contracts
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'The Broom That Brings Doom' — Nigerians Attack Giant Broom Project In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tabular Comparism Of Sowore, Atiku, Buhari, Moghalu And Durotoye By Sanyaolu Juwon
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Judgment Nullifying Rivers APC Primaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Writes Malami, Asks Him To Withdraw Onnoghen Case From CCT
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Energy UNCOVERED: How NBET MD Marilyn Amobi 'Made Millions' From Fraudulent Multibillion-Naira Contracts
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Olu Falae Quits Active Politics
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 'Galadima Is The Culprit' — ACPN Excos Absolve Ezekwesili Of Campaign Fund Misconduct
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six 'Barbaric' Men For 'Inserting' Pepper Into Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Hundreds Of Ex-Nigeria Airways Staff Stage 'Thank You' Rally For Buhari's Re-election Bid
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad