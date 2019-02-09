National Rescue Movement Suspends Chairman, Secretary Over Anti-party Activities

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has served a six-month suspension notice on Senator Saidu Dansadau, its National Chairman, as well as Chinedu Odenyi, National Secretary, over allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

The party, through Solomon Gokas, made this known in a statement released on Friday.

NRM also claimed that the actions of Odenyi and Dansadau were contradictory to the guidelines of the party and attract disciplinary measures.

The party spokesperson noted that the party’s chairman and secretary both claimed that the party “has no presidential candidate after Usman Ibrahim was affirmed and forwarded to INEC as NRM presidential candidate".

Gokas said Ibrahim has been campaigning and had also launched the ‘Not Too Poor To Run’ national campaign to mobilise responsible citizens, especially youth, to get involved in politics and not be deterred by financial limitations.

Reacting to the suspension, Odenyi stated that the party’s move to suspend him is illegal, labelling the National Working Committee as "stupid".

He said: “That is very stupid; did they read the Constitution? We have laws guiding us. I don’t understand what they mean. So it is rubbish.”