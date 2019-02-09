Police To Withdraw Security Aides Of VIPs

“The withdrawal of policemen is going to cut across all borders, including politicians, party chairmen, state commissioners and businessmen. It will affect everyone that has policemen attached to them."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2019

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said it would withdraw officers attached to ‘Very Important Persons’ in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

ACP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said this in an interview the Punch newspaper.

He said politicians would be affected by the recall because the force needs every officer to maintain peace and security at the coming elections. 

Mba said: “The withdrawal of policemen is going to cut across all borders, including politicians, party chairmen, state commissioners and businessmen. It will affect everyone that has policemen attached to them.

"There are two basic rationales for the withdrawal of policemen; One, we need all hands on deck for the purpose of securing the electoral process.

“Number two, we also need to be proactive in ensuring that unscrupulous people do not hide under the cover of security or policemen providing security to create problems during the elections. These are some of the reasons we need to mop up as many policemen as possible.”

Mohammed Adamu, Acting Inspector-General of Police, had on Wednesday stated that the force would provide security for observers, escort sensitive materials, as well as to protect critical national assets during the elections.

“In order to ensure full mobilisation and deployment of personnel for these duties, we shall in the coming days prune down or order the withdrawal of SPU and CTU operatives that are currently on non-essential duties including those attached to certain categories of personalities," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'The Broom That Brings Doom' — Nigerians Attack Giant Broom Project In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Judgment Nullifying Rivers APC Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Banks Aiding Politicians In Vote Buying, EFCC Chair Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'The Broom That Brings Doom' — Nigerians Attack Giant Broom Project In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tabular Comparism Of Sowore, Atiku, Buhari, Moghalu And Durotoye By Sanyaolu Juwon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Govt Reverses Closure/Diversion Of Roads During Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Judgment Nullifying Rivers APC Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Banks Aiding Politicians In Vote Buying, EFCC Chair Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Olu Falae Quits Active Politics
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy UNCOVERED: How NBET MD Marilyn Amobi 'Made Millions' From Fraudulent Multibillion-Naira Contracts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor's Kinsmen Sue Him For 'Certificate Forgery'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Knows Fate Of $153m Forfeiture To EFCC On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad