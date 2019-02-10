Election Materials Destroyed As Fire Razes INEC Office In Plateau

The security guard, who was expected to raise the alarm, was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2019

Materials for the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, February 16, 2019, have been destroyed by fire at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Qua'an Pan Local Government Area in Plateau State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night.

Ballot boxes, generators, electronic and manual voter registers, uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), among other materials were burnt beyond recognition.

