Police Confirm Arrest Of Okowa's Former Aide Over Assault On Naked Woman In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Friday Eluro, a former security aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, over allegations of ordering the assault of a naked woman in the state.

A group, the United Patriots of Nigeria, had published a video on Twitter on Saturday, where a naked woman was being assaulted by some men, while tied up.

One of the series of tweets read: “The attention of United Patriots of Nigeria has been drawn to a video footage that showed a group of thugs, acting on orders of one dishonorable Friday Eluro, an Aide of Gov @IfeanyiOkowa of Delta State, publicly assaulting and dehumanising one Miss Dada of Delta State.”

Confirming the arrest of Eluro to SaharaReporters on Sunday via telephone, Andrew Aniamaka, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the case is being handled by the anti-kidnapping unit and would not want to speak further on it until investigation is concluded.

"Yes, we are on the case; the anti-kidnapping unit has taken over the case. When the information got to us through social media, we swung into action. The suspect has been arrested. We cannot speak further on it until investigations are concluded,” Aniamaka said.

On Friday, Okowa had sacked Friday Eluro as his security aide, and directed full investigation into the incident.

A statement signed by Charles Aniagwu, the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, noted that having watched the video of the assault on the woman, directed that Eluro’s appointment as security aide be terminated forthwith to serve as deterrent to others.

“In the last three and a half years, our administration has worked so hard to entrench enduring peace in our state, and we will not sit back and fold our hands to watch appointees of government or any other person, no matter how highly placed in society, take laws into their hands,” the statement read.

According to Aniagwu, the governor frowned at the unwarranted assault on the woman, especially from an appointee of government, who ought to ensure that rule of law is observed in all situations, just as he warned government appointees to be of good behaviour and always remember that they are ambassadors of government, and are supposed to be role models in the society.

In the same vein, on Saturday, the Obi of Owa kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Efeizomor, announced the withdrawal of the ‘Onyewebudan, son of Owa’ chieftaincy title from Eluro over the assault.

A statement personally signed by the Owa traditional ruler and obtained by SaharaReporters, read: “My attention has been drawn to the circulating video recording, evidencing the unjustifiable dehumanizing act of Chief of Owa Kingdom named as ‘Mr Friday Eluro’ known as ‘Onye Webudan son of Owa’ on a helpless woman within the precincts of Owa Kingdom by the Owa community council.

“Sequel to the above, I call on all security agencies to act swiftly, in a bid to restore the confidence and human dignity of the said woman. The chieftaincy title of ‘Onye Webudan son of Owa’ is hereby withdrawn from ‘Mr Friday Eluro’ with immediate effect. All customary privileges attached to the chieftaincy title to hereby withdrawn.”