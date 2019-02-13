‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord

The peace accord was signed in Abuja on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2019

Abdusalami Abubakar, Chairman of the National Peace Committee, has warned the presidential candidates contesting in Saturday's election against doing anything to “make a bad situation worse”.

This was contained in his remarks at the signing of a peace accord at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Present at the signing of the accord were President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State; Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, among others.

Speaking on the need to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, Abubakar said: “Don’t do anything to make a bad situation worse.”

Abubakar also urged political parties to cooperate in the interest of peace.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pelted With Objects At APC Rally In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections 'Buhari No Longer Has 12 Million Votes In The North' — Coalition Of 300 groups Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME $16bn Obasanjo Spent On Power Project Will Be Probed, Says Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Remands Ecobank Manager In Prison For N411million Fraud
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pelted With Objects At APC Rally In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections 'Buhari No Longer Has 12 Million Votes In The North' — Coalition Of 300 groups Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections No Pact Signed Over Second Term, Says Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption I Couldn't Take Diezani's N450m Because It Was Too Huge For My Jeep, Says Belgore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad