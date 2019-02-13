‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord

Abdusalami Abubakar, Chairman of the National Peace Committee, has warned the presidential candidates contesting in Saturday's election against doing anything to “make a bad situation worse”.

This was contained in his remarks at the signing of a peace accord at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Present at the signing of the accord were President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State; Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, among others.

Speaking on the need to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, Abubakar said: “Don’t do anything to make a bad situation worse.”

Abubakar also urged political parties to cooperate in the interest of peace.