AIB Releases Report On Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crash

AIB also released the preliminary accident report with 17 initial findings, among which was the occurrence of a brownout while landing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2019

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released a detailed preliminary report on how the helicopter that conveyed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo crashed in Kabba, Kogi State, on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

In the bid to forestall recurrence of such accident, AIB also issued two "immediate safety recommendations" to Caverton Helicopters, operators of the crashed chopper and the industry regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Briefing, Akin Olateru, the AIB Commissioner, in a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, urged NCAA to issue an advisory circular to all helicopter operators in Nigeria to be alert to the possibility and effect of brownstone, while appropriate procedures should be put in place to mitigate its effects.

In its safety recommendation to Caverton Helicopters, Safety Recommendation 2019-003 stated that the operator should ensure that flight operations are carried out in accordance with the company’s approved operations manual vis-à-vis the survey and proper safety risk analysis are done before dispatching any flight to unapproved landing posts.

AIB also released the preliminary accident report with 17 initial findings, among which was the occurrence of a brownout while landing.

Olateru explained that brownout in helicopter operations is an in-flight visibility restriction caused by dust or sand in which the flight crew loses visual contact with nearby objects that provide the outside visual references necessary to control the helicopter near the ground.

The preliminary report emphasised that the helicopter company did not conduct site survey of the landing field prior to flight, adding that the company did not also carry out a safety and risk assessment of the landing area prior to the dispatch of the flight.

The initial findings also indicated that the bureau could not conduct drug and alcohol tests on the pilots and according to the weather report obtained from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), the prevailing conditions were good, but that the aircraft hovered to land in a brown out condition.

Olateru, however, said the conclusive report would make a lot of other areas clearer, especially after analysis of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) information and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), as well as analysis of data from the Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) and Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) coupled with interviews from witnesses and further inspection of the crash site.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel NCAA Reacts To Trending Video, Says No Airline Can Operate With Worn-out Tyres,
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Military Officers Will Now Enjoy VIP Treatment At Airports, Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Travel Nok, Jos to the Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (VI) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel LAGBUS To Provide Free Bus Rides On Christmas Day
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Abuja Airport Repairs To Cost N5.8b
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Nigerian Govt Confirms Vibration At Lagos Airport, Explains Reason
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Victory At Last As Appeal Court Ruling Paves The Way For Zamfara APC Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME $16bn Obasanjo Spent On Power Project Will Be Probed, Says Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Bad News For Anti-Corruption War As EU Adds Nigeria To 'Dirty-Money Blacklist'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Tompolo: Buhari's Military Killed My Father — Why Should I Endorse Him?
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ambrose Alli University ASUU Chairman Suspended Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad