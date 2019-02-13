Court Grants Babachir Lawal Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in the Abuja has granted Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), bail.

Lawal was remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, after he pleaded not guilty to the 10-count charge of N544,119,925.36 charges levelled against him by EFCC. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Babachir Lawal To Remain In EFCC Detention

He is being tried alongside Hamidu David Lawal, Sulaiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited

At the resumed sitting on the bail application on Wednesday, the Judge, Jude Okeke, granted Lawal and the other defendants bail in the sum of N50million each, with one surety in like sum.

According to the Judge, the sureties must be resident in Abuja, own landed property and also provide evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

Lawal and other defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports, pending the determination of their bail applications.

The case was adjourned till March 18, 2019, for the commencement of trial.