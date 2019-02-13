Court Grants Babachir Lawal Bail

Lawal and other defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports, pending the determination of their bail applications.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2019

A Federal High Court sitting in the Abuja has granted Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), bail.

Lawal was remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, after he pleaded not guilty to the 10-count charge of N544,119,925.36 charges levelled against him by EFCC. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Babachir Lawal To Remain In EFCC Detention 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He is being tried alongside Hamidu David Lawal, Sulaiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited

At the resumed sitting on the bail application on Wednesday, the Judge, Jude Okeke, granted Lawal and the other defendants bail in the sum of N50million each, with one surety in like sum.

According to the Judge, the sureties must be resident in Abuja, own landed property and also provide evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

Lawal and other defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports, pending the determination of their bail applications.

The case was adjourned till March 18, 2019, for the commencement of trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Remands Ecobank Manager In Prison For N411million Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption I Couldn't Take Diezani's N450m Because It Was Too Huge For My Jeep, Says Belgore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Judge's Absence Stalls N21bn Fraud Trial Of Former Chief Of Air Staff Amosu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Bad News For Anti-Corruption War As EU Adds Nigeria To 'Dirty-Money Blacklist'
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME $16bn Obasanjo Spent On Power Project Will Be Probed, Says Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Remands Ecobank Manager In Prison For N411million Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pelted With Objects At APC Rally In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 'Buhari No Longer Has 12 Million Votes In The North' — Coalition Of 300 groups Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections No Pact Signed Over Second Term, Says Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad