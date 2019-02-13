Judge's Absence Stalls N21bn Fraud Trial Of Former Chief Of Air Staff Amosu

The ongoing trial of Adesina Amosu, a former Chief of Air Staff, was stalled on Wednesday, due to the unavailability of the Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

On November 13, 2018, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Amosu and two others before the judge on an amended 13-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N21billion.

Amosu is facing trial alongside Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, a former Chief of Account and Budgeting, and Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni, a former Director of Finance and Budgeting, for alleged conspiracy and conversion of the funds belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to their personal use.

At the resumption of proceedings on Wednesday, the registrar informed the parties that the trial judge is undergoing training outside the jurisdiction, and asked parties to agree on another date.

Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC counsel, urged the registrar of the court to give an earlier date as prescribed by the administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The act prescribes 14 days interval for an adjournment.

The case was consequently adjourned till March 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.

One of the charges against the former Air Chief read: "That you, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (rtd), Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun, and Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, on or about the 5th day of March, 2014, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court conspired amongst yourselves to convert the total sum of N21,467,634,707.43 (twenty-one billion, four hundred and sixty-seven million, six hundred and thirty-four thousand, seven hundred and seven Naira, forty three Kobo), property of the Nigerian Air Force, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: criminal breach of trust, and hereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering ( prohibition) Act, 2011( as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.