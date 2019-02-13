Victory At Last As Appeal Court Ruling Paves The Way For Zamfara APC Candidates

The judgment was given by a three-man panel of the court after the withdrawal by the appellant, Aminu Jaji.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2019

A Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, capital of Sokoto State, has dismissed the appeal filed against the judgment of a Zamfara High Court that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to field candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State for elective positions.

There are two conflicting judgments on whether candidates seeking elective positions in Zamfara should be allowed to contest elections.

While the Zamfara High Court had ruled that INEC recognise the candidates, a Federal High Court in Abuja countered the state High Court judgment on the same day.

However, by the ruling of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, Zamfara APC candidates can contest in elections in the state.

The judgment was given by a three-man panel of the court after the withdrawal by the appellant, Aminu Jaji.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pelted With Objects At APC Rally In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics AUDIO: Atiku's Campaign Spokesman Says Victory 'Practically Impossible' For Ex-VP Without Rigging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Moves To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics There's Anxiety In The Air, Buhari Admits Ahead Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME $16bn Obasanjo Spent On Power Project Will Be Probed, Says Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Vows To Punish Amosun ‘Immediately After The Elections’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Remands Ecobank Manager In Prison For N411million Fraud
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pelted With Objects At APC Rally In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘Don’t Make A Bad Situation Worse’ — Buhari, Atiku Warned As They Sign Peace Accord
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 'Buhari No Longer Has 12 Million Votes In The North' — Coalition Of 300 groups Endorses Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Orders DSS To Arrest Onnoghen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Endorse Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections No Pact Signed Over Second Term, Says Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad