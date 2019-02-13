Victory At Last As Appeal Court Ruling Paves The Way For Zamfara APC Candidates

A Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, capital of Sokoto State, has dismissed the appeal filed against the judgment of a Zamfara High Court that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to field candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State for elective positions.

There are two conflicting judgments on whether candidates seeking elective positions in Zamfara should be allowed to contest elections.

While the Zamfara High Court had ruled that INEC recognise the candidates, a Federal High Court in Abuja countered the state High Court judgment on the same day.

However, by the ruling of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, Zamfara APC candidates can contest in elections in the state.

The judgment was given by a three-man panel of the court after the withdrawal by the appellant, Aminu Jaji.