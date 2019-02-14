Islamic State Claims Attack On Shettima’s Convoy

Shettima's convoy was travelling from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to Gamboru-Ngala, when the insurgents struck.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2019

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of Kassim Shettima, Governor of Borno State, which occurred on Tuesday.

Shettima's convoy was travelling from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to Gamboru-Ngala, when the insurgents struck, dividing his convoy into two and raining gunshots on the one behind. The incident occurred between Dikwa and Ngala highway, and a security source told SaharaReporters that the Governor was billed to campaign at Gombomru town before the incident happened. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Opens Fire On Borno Governor's Convoy 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

According to Reuters, IS claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Amaq news agency, giving the figure of casualties as 42.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the actual number of people killed in the attack.

SaharaReporters, New York

