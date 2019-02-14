Nigerians Bash CNN Over 'Old Men' Piece On Buhari, Atiku

Nigerians have taken to social media to berate the article entitled: ‘The Old Men Vying to Lead Africa's Youngest Population’, published by CNN on Wednesday.

The article is on Satuday's presidential election, with major focus on President Muhammadu Buhari seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Interestingly — unless the piece has been edited — the article doesn’t focus much on the seeming consequences of the age bracket of Buhari and Atiku, and the effect on the ‘Africa’s Youngest Population’ part, as the headline reads.

However, the publication makes reference to the fact that “regardless of who the electorate picks — and there are 70 more candidates to choose from — the outcome will dramatically shape the fortunes of Nigeria's more than 190 million people".

The feature article has generated much buzz on social media, with some persons asking CNN to “look in the mirror” — Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is in his 70s.

Professor Remi Sonaiya, who once contested for Nigeria’s number one seat, in a tweet via her handle @oluremisonaiya, said: “While we must make room for young people to attain leadership positions, we know that the REAL issue in leadership isn't about age. There's room for both young and old, male and female. And @CNNAfrica, maybe you should first have looked in the mirror...”

@Idomaboy147 wrote: “It is irresponsible for a media organisation like CNN to come up with such an irresponsible title. We need not remind you that your HQ is in a country that has a 74-year-old man as president. Truly, you are gradually becoming a disgrace to journalism.”

@tochizkc wrote: “As a Nigerian youth I take exception to this insulting tweet, we as a nation accord your country the respect it deserves and it isn't too much to demand same from you. This is shameful and irresponsible.”

@FadaunsiAdeniyi wrote: “I never knew Donald Trump belongs to the generation of "very young people" in America,” while @Olaolu9ja tweeted: “I find this tweet very offensive and distasteful. Please pull this down, Trump isn't in his thirties too.”

@Sbdsng wrote: “American president is equally an old man, German president is equally old, same as Theresa May of UK. Let's dwell more on other things but age.”