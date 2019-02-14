Traditional Rulers Task Buhari To Establish Varsity Of Medical Sciences In Ogun

Oba Adedotun Aremu, President of the Ogun State Traditional Council of Obas and the Alake of Egbaland, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently give his consent to the establishment of a University of Medicine and Medical Sciences as being proposed by the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

The Alake's request was contained in an address delivered at a meeting of the Obas with President Buhari during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ogun State.

He had argued that the establishment of the proposed University of Medicine and Medical Sciences was urgently needed in view of the millions of prospective medical students, who were being denied university admission on a yearly basis.

Oba Gbadebo disclosed that Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, had donated 170 hectares of land worth over ₦5billion as a permanent site for the proposed project. He thanked the President for making funds available for the payment of compensation to the villagers, whose lands were acquired for the project.

While addressing the gathering, the Alake said: “The developers and partners within and outside the country have signified their interest in the early actualisation of the project".

Responding to the request, Buhari promised to look into the matter as presented by the Council.