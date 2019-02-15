409,000 IDPs To Vote In Borno

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday confirmed that a total of 2,315,956 registered voters are expected to cast their votes across 3,933 polling units in Borno State on Saturday.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during which he promised that INEC is committed to free, fair and credible elections.

He affirmed that 409,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will cast their votes in eight special voting centres in parts of the state, as a result of security challenges in the eight council areas.

He noted that 41 political parties in the state will field 435 candidates contesting for various elective positions.

A total of 5,071 smart card readers for accreditation of voters have been enhanced, configured and delivered to all the polling units, including required sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

Hundreds of ad hoc staff were seen around the INEC office in Maiduguri and there is heavy security patrol in the state capital.