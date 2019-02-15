BREAKING: Onnoghen Pleads Not Guilty, Granted Bail On Self-recognition

Onnoghen in court

Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge preferred against him over fraudulent declaration of assets.

He is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

After initially refusing to appear before the CCT, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

He eventually showed up before the CCT on Friday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was granted bail on self-recognition.

Chris Uche (SAN), the CJN's lead counsel, also applied for a withdrawal of the arrest warrant issued by the CCT for Onnoghen and his application was granted since Onnoghen voluntarily submitted himself to the CCT.

The trial was adjourned till March 11.