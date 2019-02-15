BREAKING: Onnoghen Pleads Not Guilty, Granted Bail On Self-recognition

After initially refusing to appear before the CCT, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2019

Onnoghen in court

Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge preferred against him over fraudulent declaration of assets.

He is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

After initially refusing to appear before the CCT, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

He eventually showed up before the CCT on Friday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was granted bail on self-recognition.

Chris Uche (SAN), the CJN's lead counsel, also applied for a withdrawal of the arrest warrant issued by the CCT for Onnoghen and his application was granted since Onnoghen voluntarily submitted himself to the CCT.

The trial was adjourned till March 11.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Sixty-Six Killed In Kaduna On Eve Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Appears Before CCT
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Citing 'Personal Reasons', Another Judge Disqualifies Self In Paul Usoro’s Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Legal 20 SANs 'Deeply Concerned' By Events Surrounding Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive DOSSIER: Owned By Amaechi's Friend — Everything You Need To Know About HSLI, The Israeli Company Hired To Jam The Networks During Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sixty-Six Killed In Kaduna On Eve Of Presidential Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police STUDY: Buhari Suffering From A Combination Of Prostate Cancer, Sickle Cell, Crohn’s Disease And Dementia
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International UK Citizens Warned Against Travelling To 19 Nigerian States During Elections
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC 'Making Moves' To Put Rivers APC Back On The Ballot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yahaya Bello Wants To Kill Me, SDP Senatorial Candidate Natasha Akpoti Cries Out
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Text Of Buhari's Pre-Election State Broadcast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Names Of Election Ad Hoc Staff 'Replaced At The Last Minute' In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Appears Before CCT
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Arrested For Planting Explosives On Ebonyi Bridge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Suspended ASUU Chair Indicts VC In N5.5billion Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Police Restrict Movement On Election Day
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad