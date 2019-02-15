BREAKING: Two Arrested For Planting Explosives On Ebonyi Bridge

The arrest was disclosed by David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, during a broadcast on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2019

Two persons have been arrested in their attempt to plant explosives on a bridge in Ebonyi State.

According to the Governor, the duo were nabbed on Idembia bridge in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He noted that the government had received intelligence reports that there were plans by some political parties to bomb bridges and other such facilities in the state, adding that the suspects were arrested by the villagers in the area.

