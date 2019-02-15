BREAKING: 'We've Taken A Decision', Says INEC Chairman's Spokesman On Presidential Election

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the commission has taken a decision on the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday.

He spoke with journalists keeping vigil at the commission’s headquarters, after a series of meetings that held late Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to Oyekanmi, a decision had been taken on the elections and it would be communicated to Nigerians soon.

He said Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, and 12 national commissioners attended the meeting.

When prodded to confirm if the elections had been postponed or not, he declined to comment. All he said was: "A decision has been taken, but you'd have to hear from the horse's mouth."