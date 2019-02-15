INEC Replaces Burnt Card Readers For 14 LGAs In Anambra

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says replacement card readers for 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected in the fire incident at the INEC office in Anambra have been configured and delivered.

This was contained in a tweet on its official handle published on Thursday.

The commission however, noted that it is working hard to deliver to the remaining seven LGAs.

The tweet read: "After the fire incident in our office in Anambra State, replacement Card Readers for 14 LGAs have been configured and delivered. Working hard on the remaining 7 LGAs - Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Idemili North, Idemili South, Aguata, Awka North and Oyi."

SaharaReporters, New York

