INEC: We're Studying AGF Malami's Letter On Postponing Elections In Zamfara

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed receipt of the letter and the attached documents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the letter from Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, calling for a postponement of the elections in Zamfara State.

Malami had sent a letter to INEC, with documents attached, referencing court judgments on allowing the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contest for elective positions in the state.

He, however, said the commission was still studying the letter and would make it's position known soon.

"The commission has received the letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation. The commission is studying the letter and the accompanying attachments. The commission will make its position known as soon as possible," he said.
 

