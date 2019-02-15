Less Than 24 Hours To Polls, NYSC Members In Katsina Not Yet Issued Duty Stations

With just hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, February 16, 2019, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheduled for election duty in Katsina are yet to be issued duty stations.

Corps members besieged the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina on Friday to check their names on the list, which displayed polling unit allocations for election officials at the venue of the election training in Modoji, Katsina.

The list is still far from complete, as a lot of corps members (especially 2018 Batch C corps members) have not found their names.

There are reports that the corps members have been posted to nearby villages and, as such, are not included in the list for Katsina town duty stations.

Some lists have also been shared on Whatsapp platforms for the NYSC members, but they do not have official verification.

Election officials in Katsina Local Government Area are expected to assemble at 12 collection centres on Friday to collect election materials from the presiding officers at the respective collection centres.