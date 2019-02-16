Call Intensifies For INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu To Resign

Nigerians have called for the resignation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the sudden postponement of the scheduled 2019 election, hours to the poll.

Nigerians took to social media to express displeasure and call for the resignation of the INEC boss.

Also, in an online poll conducted by Kadaria Ahmed, a renowned journalist and host of the 2019 Presidential Town Hall meeting, asking if Yakubu should resign, 49% of 14,173 who participated in the poll said he should resign.

The poll had only been live for 17 hours at the time of filing this report.

Ayo Obe, a popular activist and member of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG), also sexpressed support of the resignation of the INEC chair.

She said: “Before signing off, let me just say I am one of those who thinks that the @inecnigeria chair should resign. INEC’s eleventh-hour decision has put thousands of Nigerians through avoidable hardship, and caused unnessariy stress."

In another tweet that has been retweeted by 144 people, @cardinalkuzy1, asked that Yabuku resign or be sacked.

“N190 billion spent on election and our youth corps members were not even accommodated? INEC chair should resign or be sacked,” the tweet read.

TallJohn, a Twitter user, also said: “INEC postpones an election the exact day it is supposed to hold, and also provided zero welfare conditions for the corps members that were to be used as ad hoc staff. This is very embarrassing from an organization that used more than 3 years to plan. The INEC chair should just resign!”

Another user, Baban Junior, with the handle, @HonSadeeq, tweeted: "The INEC chairman should resign with immediate effect! This is purely evil. People have traveled across Nigeria to vote not to even talk of the foreign observers. I strongly condemn this incompetence and the disgrace this INEC have caused Nigeria. It is a shame.”

While taking questions from the audience during a press conference held in Abuja on Saturday, the INEC chair claimed arrangements were made for the youth corps members. He also apologized to Nigerians for inconveniences caused due to the postponement.