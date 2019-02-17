ECOWAS, EU, US Urge INEC To Adhere Strictly To New Date

"We join in encouraging all Nigerians to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and credible election by supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission while it finalizes electoral preparations this week and by voting in peace together on February 23."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2019


The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), European Union (EU), United States of America, among other foreign election observers, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to adhere strictly to the new date announced for elections.

They also appealed to Nigerians to support INEC, despite the outrage over the sudden postponement of the elections by one week.

A statement issued on Saturday by the US Embassy, noted that it fully supported the position on the joint statement by international election observers on the postponement of the elections.

The said statement was jointly signed by the leader of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, former President of Liberia, Johnson Sirleaf, African Union Election Observation Mission leader, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn and Commonwealth Observer Group leader, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Jakaya Kikwete.

Others include the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa Election Observation Mission leader, former President of Zambia, Rupiah Banda; European Union Election Observation Mission Chief observer, and Belgian Member of the European Parliament, Maria Arena; National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute Election Observation Mission co-Chairmen, former President of Botswana, Festus Mogae, and ex-President of Latvia, Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga.

Others are the Director of African Political Affairs Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Amb. Boubakar Adamou and the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

The statement by the US Embassy read: "The U.S. Embassy fully supports the joint statement by the heads of the ECOWAS and other international election observation missions on the postponement of the February 16 Nigerian elections.

"We join in encouraging all Nigerians to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and credible election by supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission while it finalizes electoral preparations this week and by voting in peace together on February 23."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bad Weather, Sabotage Responsible For Postponement Of Elections, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election Postponement Can’t Be Justified By Law, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bad Weather, Sabotage Responsible For Postponement Of Elections, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election Postponement Can’t Be Justified By Law, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Amina Zakari In Charge Of Logistics For INEC?
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: How — And Why — INEC Postponed 2011 And 2015 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Call Intensifies For INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu To Resign
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive DOSSIER: Owned By Amaechi's Friend — Everything You Need To Know About HSLI, The Israeli Company Hired To Jam The Networks During Elections
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari 'Deeply Disappointed' In INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion #CorpersNotSlave: The Plight, Unjust And Unfair Treatment Of NYSC Members By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad