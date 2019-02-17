El-Rufai: Those Politicising Kajuru Killings Are 'Irresponsible, Bigoted Busy Bodies'

“The Kaduna State Government notes the concerted and apparently coordinated efforts by bigoted busy bodies to deny the Kajuru killings, or to minimise the casualty figures, and the specious arguments being deployed in this despicable quest. The Kaduna State Government condemns in the strongest terms attempts to politicise the killings. Only irresponsible and insensitive people can recklessly dismiss the deaths of members of a community with whom they have no contact. Private individuals and unelected actors cannot be allowed to reduce weighty matters of state security to the province of their limited networks, inexperienced lenses and narrow agendas."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2019

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, says those minimising the casualty figures or denying the killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, are “bigoted busy bodies”.

He also condemned the "attempts to politicise the killing", stating that “only irresponsible and insensitive people can recklessly dismiss the deaths of members of a community with whom they have no contact”.

On Friday, February 13, 2019, el-Rufai had announced that 66 people lost their lives in an attack that occurred in Kajuru.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) have insisted that the Governor gave false information on the incident.

Meanwhile, a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the Governor, dismissed the claims, stressing that they are “specious arguments”.

The statement, issued on Sunday, read: “The Kaduna State Government notes the concerted and apparently coordinated efforts by bigoted busy bodies to deny the Kajuru killings, or to minimise the casualty figures, and the specious arguments being deployed in this despicable quest. The Kaduna State Government condemns in the strongest terms attempts to politicise the killings. Only irresponsible and insensitive people can recklessly dismiss the deaths of members of a community with whom they have no contact. Private individuals and unelected actors cannot be allowed to reduce weighty matters of state security to the province of their limited networks, inexperienced lenses and narrow agendas.

“The government of a state cannot be detained by parochial, ethno-religious, partisan or electoral calculations from doing its duty to provide security, confirm incidents of security breaches, take steps to reassure affected communities and ensure that perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”

El-Rufai was also said to have visited the scenes of the Kajuru killings on Saturday, accompanied by Major-General Faruk Yahaya, GOC 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Cmdr. I. Sani of the Nigerian Air Force, Police Commissioner Ahmad Abdurrahman, State Director of the SSS, A.I. Koya, and Cafra Caino,Chairman of Kajuru local government council.

He also warned against reprisals and urged communities to shun violence and respect the right of everyone to live in peace.

According to the statement, “Gen. Yahaya briefed the governor on the recovery of 66 corpses by soldiers in the Maro and Iri axis of Kajuru local government. The general conducted the governor around the scenes of the crime which were littered with the burnt wrecks of buildings and dead animals.

“Police Commissioner Ahmad Abdurrahman confirmed that some arrests had been made in connection with the incident and that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

“Before visiting the scene of the killings, the governor, accompanied by the security chiefs, stopped in Kasuwan Magani for a meeting with village heads and community leaders from Kajuru LGA.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Okowa's Kinsmen Protest Assassination Attempt On APC Reps Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME El-Rufai 'Deliberately Orchestrated' The Killings To Inflame Yet Another Cycle Of Bloodshed, Says SOKAPU
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Killed, 15 Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Maiduguri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: 15 Political Thugs Arrested In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Lists Reasons Why He Postponed Elections (Full Text)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'It Was A Rumour To Instigate Violence' — CAN, NEMA Say el-Rufai Lied About Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Okowa's ‘Notorious’ Special Assistant On Youth Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides We Must Take INEC’s Statement On Postponement Of Elections At Face Value, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections FACT CHECK: Is Amina Zakari In Charge Of Logistics For INEC?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bad Weather, Sabotage Responsible For Postponement Of Elections, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election Postponement Can’t Be Justified By Law, Says Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 'Owned By An APC Candidate' — PDP Asks INEC To Re-evaluate Card Readers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Call Intensifies For INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu To Resign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: How — And Why — INEC Postponed 2011 And 2015 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion #CorpersNotSlave: The Plight, Unjust And Unfair Treatment Of NYSC Members By Alao Abiodun
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Okowa's Kinsmen Protest Assassination Attempt On APC Reps Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad