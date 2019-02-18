BREAKING: Buhari In Attendance As APC Caucus Meets Over Election Postponement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has just kicked off a meeting of its national caucus to discuss the way forward after the last-minute postponement of the 2019 general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In attendance at the meeting, which is holding at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, are President Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo; Vice President; Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman; Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the party; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport and other notable leaders of the party.

More to follow...