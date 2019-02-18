'Don't Return To Your Stations Yet' — Ohanaeze Ndigbo Appeals To Nigerians Over Postponement Of Elections

John Nwodo, leader of the group, noted that freedom is never secured on a platter of gold, adding that it is better to wait for seven days than for another four years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe

The Ohaneze Ndigbo group has urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the postponement of the elections, and encouraged them to come out and masse and ensure they vote for their choice candidates.

A statement on Sunday by John Nwodo, leader of the group, noted that freedom is never secured on a platter of gold, adding that it is better to wait for seven days than for another four years.

Nwodo said: “My dear brothers and sisters, I am aware of the immense hardship the sudden postponement of the 16th February 2019 election has brought on all of us.

“This I know is one of the prices we can be called upon to make for independence. After all, freedom is never secured on a platter of gold. It is a struggle."

The leader of the Igbo socio-cultural group appealed to all Igbos who had travelled not to return to their stations, until they exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“I, therefore, urge all Ndigbo who relocated for the purpose of the election to remain in their places and not travel back to their stations, but wait or ensure they come back, if they travel, for the Saturday, 23rd February election. A few days’ wait is better than another four years of uncertainty, hardship and slavery.

“May the Almighty God safeguard and guide you as you labour to fulfil our collective agreement."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

