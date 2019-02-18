'I'm No Longer Interested' — Bauchi Campaign Director From Dogara's Constituency Dumps APC

“I am no longer interested in the APC, neither am I interested in remaining in the campaign team of the party for Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local governments in these elections. And please, note that it is a personal decision," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

Honourable Lura Musulmi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, has resigned his membership of the party.

His resignation is coming a few days to the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Musulmi, the APC Deputy Director Campaign for Dalhatu Abubakar Kantana, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, said he no longer has interest in remaining in the campaign team for the upcoming polls.

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, is the current representative for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

