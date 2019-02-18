INEC: Only Duly Stamped, Dated Ballot Papers Endorsed By Presiding Officers Will Be Counted

It also assured Nigerians that all sensitive materials have been retrieved by the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated the stance of the commission that only duly stamped ballot papers signed by election presiding officers would be recognised.

The commission stated this in reaction to the allegation that some political parties are in possession of thumb-printed ballot papers.

A statement by the commission read: ”INEC's attention has been drawn to stories that ballot papers have found their way to the hands of politicians who are thumbprinting same for their favoured party. Specifically, reference has been made to Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“This allegation is not true, as all sensitive materials are in the Commission's custody or in the Central Bank's vaults. The stamps in the ballot papers displayed do not represent any of the official stamps to be used in the forthcoming election.

“It should be noted that only duly stamped and dated ballot papers with the endorsement of the INEC Presiding Officer's signature are valid and will be counted.”

The postponement of election by INEC few hours to the election have raised fears of election manipulation among Nigerians and politicians, as election materials had already been distributed to polling booths across the country before the late-hour postponement.
 

