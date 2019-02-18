INEC's Logistical Challenges Can't Be Resolved In Six Days, Says Dickson

Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, on Monday, says six days are not enough for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resolve the logistical challenges that prevent the presidential and National Assembly election from holding on Saturday.

Dickson, who briefed journalists at the Government House in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, also spoke on the need for all stakeholders to work collectively to “avert a crisis”.

“This postponement belittled our country. It doesn’t show us as a serious country. Unless all stakeholders drop the habit of name-calling and claiming to be right, we are moving close to a major constitutional crisis," he said.

“If anything should go wrong, we will have a full-blown crisis; crisis of succession at a time the Supreme Court is also undergoing crisis. We should not call for the removal of the INEC chairman. If INEC is in crisis and the Supreme Court is in crisis, I don’t know where we are headed.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of the country to convene an emergency meeting of the National Council of State to enable service chiefs and INEC brief stakeholders on their preparations.

“The meeting should involve the political party chairmen with the presidential candidates to examine the developing scenario which may plunge our country into crisis. I believe that if we all sit down and know the circumstances, we should agree on a new date.

“I disagree with INEC’s unilateral announcement of Saturday as a new date. I do not believe that all the challenges that INEC has can be resolved within six days. A more sensible approach is needed. Our nation cannot afford another postponement.”