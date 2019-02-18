National Assembly Shifts Resumption Date Over Postponement Of Elections

The National Assembly has postponed resumption of plenary for seven days due to the rescheduling of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a statement released by Mohammed Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly, on Sunday, plenary had to be shifted because of the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections

Plenary was initially slated to resume on February 19, 2019, but both chambers of the National Assembly will now resume on February 26, 2019.

He said: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday 19th February 2019 has been postponed to Tuesday 26th February 2019 due to the postponement of the national elections.”

He added that legislative activities would fully resume on the February 26, 2019, at 10am.

