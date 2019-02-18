Wife Helpless As Gunmen Kidnap Pentecost Agiso, PDP 'Pillar' In Adamawa

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped Chief Emmanuel Pentecost Agiso, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State.

Chief Agiso, who hails from Girei Local Government Area, is said to be the central rallying point of his people in terms of political decisions.

Tyros Agiso, younger brother of the victim, confirmed the kidnap to SaharaReporters on Monday in Yola, saying: "My brother was abducted from his Girei residence at about 2am Monday, while his wife looked on helplessly.

"The abductors came in well armed but did not hurt anybody. They only carted away his wife's mobile phones and left the chief's mobile phones behind. We suspect the abductors left chief's mobile phones behind to use as medium to demand for ransom. We're waiting for them to call."

Agiso said they had reported the incident to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Girei.

Cheif Pentecost Emmanuel Agiso retired as a Director of Finance in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He is a pillar in the PDP governorship campaign organisation in the state.

It is widely speculated that his kidnap is politically motivated because of the political influence he wields in the area.

Othman Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), could not confirm the abduction when our correspondent put a call to his mobile phone.

"I'll call you back because I'm with the Commissioner of Police at the moment," he said.