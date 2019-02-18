You’re The Kind Of Candidate I’ll Endorse, Femi Kuti Tells Sowore

Lifting Sowore's hand, he said: "If I’m going to endorse somebody, this is the type of person I will endorse. If there is a person I will endorse, I will endorse a young man that will lead a young generation to the future, to provide good schools, to provide good health care, good roads, electricity."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2019

Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, Nigerian musician and son of the late afro-beat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has called on young people to plan for a landslide victory against the corrupt establishment. 

He made the call at the New Africa Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos while hosting Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Femi, who is also a human rights activist, spoke on the sudden postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"This bunch of people, them yeye no be small.How can you just wake up and say you are not ready? What have you been doing for the past four years?," he asked.

 

He advised Sowore to keep to his promise, saying: “This country needs this; do this now; every corner of this country. Roads must be fixed; a minimum of five great hospitals; all universities must be of international standards. Nothing less; no excuses. A government that will not give you excuses; a government that is ready to work immediately it is empowered; a man that is ready to go to the four corners of this country not that he will be sweating: 'Hey, I don tire, hospital today hospital tomorrow'.

"I told you, this is the time to plan. They are a bunch of failures. The youth must be ready so that there is a landslide in every corner. Nobody must steal again in this country; everybody must have equal opportunity to be successful; one man's success is everybody's success.”

SaharaReporters, New York

