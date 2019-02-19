Boro Town Residents Loot Presidential Vocational Training Centre For Ex-Militants

The Centre was built as part of efforts to address the main challenges as it relates to transforming non-skilled youth-ex-militants to technically skilled workforce.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

The Vocational Training Centre in Boro Town, Bayelsa State, built by the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been vandalised and items worth millions of naira carted away freely by indigenes of Kaima community and its environs. 

The centre was built as part of efforts to address the challenge of transforming non-skilled young ex-militants to technically skilled workforce.

The centre was billed for commissioning on February 14, 2019, by President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaign tour to the state, although the President didn't show up for the event and the commissioning was placed on hold. 

However, some persons believed to be members of the community were said to have taken advantage of the situation and broken into the place.

Items were carted away freely despite the presence of security operatives, and at the time of filing this report, no arrest had been made.
 

