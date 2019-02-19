Delta PDP Claims APC Wants To Frame Up And Arrest Its Leaders

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered the "desperate plan" by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to "frame up and arrest" its leaders across the state before the February 23 presidential and national Assembly elections and the March governorship and state houses of assembly elections.



According to PDP, the plan is to, among other things, cause confusion and commotion among the PDP members, plant an "eerie ambience" around PDP leaders, weaken their determination to work to ensure the victory of the PDP by causing them to lose focus of their campaign work and reduce their full-throttle work towards delivering victory for PDP.



Raising the alarm over the alleged APC planned frame up and arrest of the PDP leaders, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, in a statement on behalf of the party, titled 'APC Sharpens Its Nefarious, Devious Schemes Again, Moves Against PDP Leaders In Delta State' and obtained by SaharaReporters, said it had become imperative to notify the general public of APC's plans to begin to clamp down on its leaders.



The statement read thus: "It has become imperative to call the attention of leaders, members, faithful and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State Chapter and the public in general that the jittery All Progressives Congress (APC) is at it again with their devious schemes.



"Accordingly, the PDP is calling on our party faithful to be at alert and vigilant at all times because the lid has been blown open and has exposed the clandestine moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attack our leaders and members. This evil scheme gravely points to the impetuous, but a devious plot of the APC to cause confusion and commotion among the PDP members.



"Their design is to plant an eerie ambience around our leaders, weaken their determination to work to ensure the victory of the PDP by causing them to lose focus of their campaign work and reduce their full throttle to deliver victory for PDP.



"We see this as a bizarre and dangerous dimension in the already visible desperation of the APC against their imminent rejection at the elections on account of the iron cast resolve of Deltans and Nigerians to thwart the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and consign the APC and its candidates to the scrap heap of rejected elective office seekers.



"Among the APC scheme just unearthed, is the game plan to set up PDP leaders in the State and get them arrested and arraigned falsely on charges of illegal arms possession. The strategy is to surreptitiously invade the homes of known PDP leaders and plant arms and ammunitions in them and in their vehicles, and thereafter instigate their arrests for unlawful possession of arms and ammunitions.



"The vicious plot is aimed at distracting the PDP leaders and members from the work of the elections by putting on them the wicked and diabolical burden of being seen as arms bearers. It is a villainous scheme to give the PDP leaders and notable members a bad name so as to "hang" them, all in a clear bid to destabilize and cow them to submission.



"We condemn in totality, this mindless scheme by the APC and its leadership. It a clear message that because they have seen their imminent defeat, they have resorted to ignoble and odd designs to create an atmosphere of fear in the polity, especially among its arch political opponent, the PDP with a scheme that will make the election field insecure for human life, and the contest less competitive.



"We call on President Buhari to call his party leaders in Delta State to order, and we call on the Inspector General of Police and his lieutenants in Delta State to step in now and give assurance of the protection of lives, and create the atmosphere of a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates.



"Our leaders, members and supporters and indeed the Nigerian electorates are resolute in their determination to get Nigeria to work again by voting in the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as President, and to vote His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for second term to consolidate on his prosperity agenda and good works began almost four years ago for the benefit of all Deltans.



"We want to emphasise again and categorically, that the PDP has refused to be cowed by this APC scheme. Therefore, no amount of weird, desperate and mindless contrivance will break the valiant resolve of Nigerians to vote PDP candidates at all levels in these elections. APC will remain perverse and thus rejected by the people for their woeful performance in government and governance."