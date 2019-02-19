IN FULL: Buhari’s Special Message To Nigerians Ahead Of Rescheduled Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered a message to Nigerians ahead of the rescheduled February 23 presidential and national assembly elections: don’t be deterred.

In an address circulated on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Buhari urged the people to “brave the challenges and ensure that they cast their votes”.

THE FULL MESSAGE

VIDEO: SPECIAL MESSAGE BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI URGING NIGERIANS TO GO ALL OUT AND VOTE ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (TRANSCRIPT)

I wish to commiserate with millions of Nigerians who either travelled hundred of kilometers to cast their votes or who put so many things on hold in order to cast their votes last weekend, but couldn’t do so. I thank you for your commitment and appeal to you not to lose hope in our electoral system.

I ask you not to allow the unexpected postponement of the election dates by INEC to prevent you from exercising your civic rights. Your enthusiasm for the process and your determination to vote in the election must not be dampened.

I urge all Nigerian voters to brave the challenges and ensure that they cast their votes. This government assures all voters of their protection before, during and after the polls.

I also thank Nigerians for their patience and trust in our government to deliver credible elections where your votes will count. Your votes will count as we are committed to rid our electoral process of vote buying and manipulations.

Thank you and God bless the people and Federal Republic of Nigeria.