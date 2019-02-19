IN FULL: Buhari’s Special Message To Nigerians Ahead Of Rescheduled Elections

In an address circulated on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Buhari urged the people to “brave the challenges and ensure that they cast their votes”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered a message to Nigerians ahead of the rescheduled February 23 presidential and national assembly elections: don’t be deterred.

In an address circulated on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Buhari urged the people to “brave the challenges and ensure that they cast their votes”.

THE FULL MESSAGE

VIDEO: SPECIAL MESSAGE BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI URGING NIGERIANS TO GO ALL OUT AND VOTE ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (TRANSCRIPT)

I wish to commiserate with millions of Nigerians who either travelled hundred of kilometers to cast their votes or who put so many things on hold in order to cast their votes last weekend, but couldn’t do so. I thank you for your commitment and appeal to you not to lose hope in our electoral system.

I ask you not to allow the unexpected postponement of the election dates by INEC to prevent you from exercising your civic rights. Your enthusiasm for the process and your determination to vote in the election must not be dampened.

I urge all Nigerian voters to brave the challenges and ensure that they cast their votes. This government assures all voters of their protection before, during and after the polls.

I also thank Nigerians for their patience and trust in our government to deliver credible elections where your votes will count. Your votes will count as we are committed to rid our electoral process of vote buying and manipulations.

Thank you and God bless the people and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections US Congressman Chris Smith Blames Election Postponement On Buhari And His Allies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku In Attendance As PDP NEC Meets Over Elections, Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs, Northern Governors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections US Congressman Chris Smith Blames Election Postponement On Buhari And His Allies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku In Attendance As PDP NEC Meets Over Elections, Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs, Northern Governors
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman Asks Buhari: Why Do You Like Blood? Why?
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Explains APC's Plans To Tamper With Card Readers Using Telephone-Like Devices
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Oshiomhole Wants Akwa Ibom REC Removed Because He Didn't Do APC's Bidding'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Differs With Buhari On Punishment For Ballot Box Snatchers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Journalism TVC News Unveils New Studio And Facilities To Become First With Breaking News
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad