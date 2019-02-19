How 'Negligence' Of Asokoro General Hospital Abuja 'Caused The Death' Of Health Advocate

Yusuf said that after the initial treatment, she regained her strength but "painfully, the following day, Friday, her situation became worse and the hospital was no longer as responsive as they were supposed to be. Mobile oxygen, which was supposed to be used on her, was not used. A drug was prescribed by her doctors, but the nurses didn’t give the prescription to the family until a day after. By then it was too late."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

Young Nigerians have accused the Asokoro General hospital of negligence leading to death of one Kafayat Abdulazeez.

Kafayat Abdulazeez, a 25-year-old lady, was said to have been feeling unwell on Valentine’s Day. 

According to Yusuf Yusuf, a colleague of the deceased, she left for Asokoro General hospital where she was admitted, and the doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia.

Yusuf said that after the initial treatment, she regained her strength but "painfully, the following day, Friday, her situation became worse and the hospital was no longer as responsive as they were supposed to be".

"Mobile oxygen, which was supposed to be used on her, was not used. A drug was prescribed by her doctors, but the nurses didn’t give the prescription to the family until a day after. By then it was too late."

The late Kafayat was the Co-founder of Al-imran Islamic Foundation.

Until her death, she was a health advocate.

Yusuf said the late Kafayat died due to the carelessness of medical practitioners and an unhealthy health system.  

"We cannot call it a medical mistake," he said.

"It was clearly a case of lack of value for life by our medical practitioners.. Her family and friends begged and cried but no empathy was shown. A patient in the hospital had to place a call to doctors and kept begging on her behalf just to be treated, but all efforts proved abortive."

Yusuf begged the government authorities to bring those responsible for such acts of negligence, which have continually led to unavoidable deaths, to book.

Attempts to get the reaction of the Asokoro General hospital as of the time of this report proved abortive, as no one offered to comment on the development while the Medical Director was said not be on seat. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion World Hepatitis Day: Think Again About This Silent Killer By Dr. Paul John
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Touted Ebola Cure Drug, Zmapp, Sent To Liberia
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Ebola Survivor Ready To Return To Serve in Sierra Leone
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Another Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Tests Positive For Ebola
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The Need To Insulate The Health Of Nigerians From The Global Fall In Oil Prices By Dr. Osahon Enabulele
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Mystery Deaths: Ondo State Bans Production, Consumption Of Local Gin “Ogogoro”
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections US Congressman Chris Smith Blames Election Postponement On Buhari And His Allies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Differs With Buhari On Punishment For Ballot Box Snatchers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Explains APC's Plans To Tamper With Card Readers Using Telephone-Like Devices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman Asks Buhari: Why Do You Like Blood? Why?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku In Attendance As PDP NEC Meets Over Elections, Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs, Northern Governors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Chairman Differs With Buhari On Punishment For Ballot Box Snatchers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Oshiomhole Wants Akwa Ibom REC Removed Because He Didn't Do APC's Bidding'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad