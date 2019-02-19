How 'Negligence' Of Asokoro General Hospital Abuja 'Caused The Death' Of Health Advocate

Young Nigerians have accused the Asokoro General hospital of negligence leading to death of one Kafayat Abdulazeez.

Kafayat Abdulazeez, a 25-year-old lady, was said to have been feeling unwell on Valentine’s Day.

According to Yusuf Yusuf, a colleague of the deceased, she left for Asokoro General hospital where she was admitted, and the doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia.

Yusuf said that after the initial treatment, she regained her strength but "painfully, the following day, Friday, her situation became worse and the hospital was no longer as responsive as they were supposed to be".

"Mobile oxygen, which was supposed to be used on her, was not used. A drug was prescribed by her doctors, but the nurses didn’t give the prescription to the family until a day after. By then it was too late."

The late Kafayat was the Co-founder of Al-imran Islamic Foundation.

Until her death, she was a health advocate.

Yusuf said the late Kafayat died due to the carelessness of medical practitioners and an unhealthy health system.

"We cannot call it a medical mistake," he said.

"It was clearly a case of lack of value for life by our medical practitioners.. Her family and friends begged and cried but no empathy was shown. A patient in the hospital had to place a call to doctors and kept begging on her behalf just to be treated, but all efforts proved abortive."

Yusuf begged the government authorities to bring those responsible for such acts of negligence, which have continually led to unavoidable deaths, to book.

Attempts to get the reaction of the Asokoro General hospital as of the time of this report proved abortive, as no one offered to comment on the development while the Medical Director was said not be on seat.