JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs, Northern Governors

It is unclear why the governors are part of the meeting, but Boko Haram has recently stepped up attacks in Borno as well as Adamawa, the home of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with service chiefs, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Also in the meeting are northern governors Jubrilla Bindow of Adamawa State, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Kashim Shettima of Borno State. 

It is unclear why the governors are part of the meeting, but Boko Haram has recently stepped up attacks in Borno as well as Adamawa, the home of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).  

Kaduna, meanwhile, has for days been the subject of controversy with el-Rufai’s claims that 66 people were killed by gunmen in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, only for counter-claims to emrge that the supposed killing have been manufactured by the Governor for political reasons.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 11-Year-Old Shot, Property Destroyed As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Osun
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Made Me A Minister Not Saraki, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Timi Frank: Three Serving Ministers, Two Former Governors, Three Businessmen Want To Bomb INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Abacha’s Son Assures Buhari Of Two Million Votes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Arts We Didn't Abandon Baba Suwe, Says TAMPAN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu Caught On Tape Promising To 'Pay Money That Will Surprise' Voters
Corruption AUDIO: Buhari Doesn’t Have The Kind Of Money I Can Steal, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Was He Asked To Resign After Supervising Horrible Primaries?' — Shittu Disagrees With Oshiomhole On INEC Boss' Resignation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 11-Year-Old Shot, Property Destroyed As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Osun
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Made Me A Minister Not Saraki, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics School Feeding Programme Is 'Total Corruption', Says NLC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Adamawa REC: Atiku Doesn't Even Know What I look Like, How Can He Give Me $1m Bribe?
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Over Election Postponement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad