JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs, Northern Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with service chiefs, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Also in the meeting are northern governors Jubrilla Bindow of Adamawa State, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

It is unclear why the governors are part of the meeting, but Boko Haram has recently stepped up attacks in Borno as well as Adamawa, the home of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kaduna, meanwhile, has for days been the subject of controversy with el-Rufai’s claims that 66 people were killed by gunmen in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, only for counter-claims to emrge that the supposed killing have been manufactured by the Governor for political reasons.