Lawal Daura Not Controlling Our Affairs, Says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied a media report that Lawal Daura, the former DSS Director General, is still in charge of affairs at the agency after his removal from office.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations Officer, made available to the journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The DSS also warned those behind the report to desist or risk being "decisively dealt with".

The statement read: "The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to insinuations and wide speculations that its former Director General, Alhaji Lawal Musa DAURA mni, still controls affairs at the Agency, long after his removal from office.

"While the Service debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril. The Service will not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine it and will decisively deal with person(s), no matter how highly placed, that may engage in such behaviour.

"The public should, therefore, note this and avoid circumstances under which unsuspecting persons may be deceived. On the other hand, the DSS continues to recommit itself to the core values of professionalism, selflessness, vigilance and the rule of law that it has always been identified with."