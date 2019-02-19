School Feeding Programme Is 'Total Corruption', Says NLC

The Federal Government should immediately stop the school feeding programme; it is total corruption. They should use the money for other programmes; they should commit the money to the renovation of schools.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2019

The Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says the Nigerian government's school feeding programme is "total corruption" aimed at wastage.  

Comrade Yahaya Ndako Idris, Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the NLC, said this in his remarks at a 'Solemn Assembly' organised by the Niger state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday.

According to The Nation newspaper, Idris said the funds allocated for the school feeding programme should have been channelled to other educational programmes such as the renovation of schools, to benefit the children.

His words: "The Federal Government should immediately stop the school feeding programme; it is total corruption. They should use the money for other programmes; they should commit the money to the renovation of schools.

"We agree today that the Federal Government should stop school feeding. Everybody feeds his child before taking them to school.”

Commending the NUT for organising the 'Solemn Assembly', Idris said it is important for everything to be put in the hands of God as God is the only one who can settle the challenges bedevilling the nation.

Comrade Ibrahim Umar, state Chairman of the NUT, appreciated teachers in the state for their dedication to duty.

At the event, prayers were offered for the smooth conduct of the elections and for God to ”touch the hearts of the leadership” to do the bidding of workers, especially teachers.

The major prayer point at the solemn Assembly was that "God should allow the National Assembly to pass the N30,000 minimum wage bill".
 

